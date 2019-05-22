Natural Resources Ministry defends consultations to restructure Forestry Commission-says there are no ulterior motives

The Ministry of Natural Resources has made it clear that there are no ulterior motives in the ongoing consultations for the restructuring of the Guyana

Forestry Commission.

There has been a slew of letters complaining about the ongoing process, which is supposed to last until July.

According to the Ministry, it has taken note of the letters and commentaries regarding the functioning of the task force.

The Ministry reiterated the Cabinet’s direction on the matter. It was explained that in view of the national objective of moving towards a ‘green’ economy and the consequent realignment of critical agencies of state, Cabinet had approved a proposal for the restructuring of the Guyana Forestry Commission.

“Consequently, a task force has been established jointly between the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and the Board of Directors of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) to address the reorganising and restructuring of the Forestry Commission.”

Already the Task Force has met with staffers and management.

Among other things, there were questions about the security of jobs of employees.

According to the Ministry yesterday, the Task Force included the technical and administrative talent and personnel of the MNR, the Board, and the Commission who will examine the structure and functioning of the GFC to make recommendations to the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, who in turn, is mandated to present a report to Cabinet.

“The Task Force’s mandate shall include, but will not be limited to, an examination and evaluation of current job descriptions and performance standards, personnel procedures, conditions of employment and appointment, wages and salary structures and payroll administration. It will further aim at improving the efficient performance and effective management of the commission by identifying training and development opportunities for staff,” the Ministry noted.

The Task Force is expected to submit to the Minister a work schedule with timelines and a preliminary report that would complete the assignment no later than July 2019.

The Convener of the Task Force is the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility Project Coordinator (FCPF), Clayton Hall.

The Ministry expressed the expectation that its missive would address “misguided remarks about the Task Force having an ulterior and devious political purpose”, and “clears up any uncertainties”, as the entity “awaits the preliminary report and work schedule”.

GFC is the state agency charged with managing the country’s forests, including collecting fees and distribution for related activities.