Miner who allegedly chopped boss remanded

A heated argument between a boss and his employee has left the employer hospitalised and the worker facing wounding with a

charge of intent to commit murder, after he allegedly dealt him several chops about the body.

Kenny Paul, the defendant in the matter, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty where the indictable charge was read to him.

It is alleged that on May 17, last, at Malibunta Backdam, Mahdia, Potaro River, with intent to commit murder, Paul wounded Paul Troy.

The unrepresented Paul told the court that he is 34 years old, resides at Lot 18 Zeskendren, Mahaicony East Coast Demerara, and is a miner at a dredging operation, which is managed by Troy.

Facts of the charge presented by police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question, the parties had a misunderstanding. Paul then picked up a cutlass and dealt the victim several chops to his left arm and a chop to the face, causing severe injuries.

Troy was rushed to the Mahdia Regional Hospital and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he remains a patient.

Prosecutor Mansfield objected to bail based on the fact that the victim is still hospitalised and at the time of the hearing there was no update on his medical status.

Magistrate McLennan remanded Paul, and set his next court date for July 16 at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court. She also instructed that he is to undergo counselling during that time.