Hymac sold as scrap metal for $35,000 without NDC’s approval

Officials of a Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) on the East Coast of Demerara are investigating the sale of excavat

or by an employee without the necessary procedures being followed.

The excavator, despite being stripped over time, belongs to the state and cannot be sold just like that, the officials insisted. However, it appears that is exactly what an official of the Buxton/Foulis NDC did.

The 580C-model Hymac was sold for a mere $35,000 on April 18th, according to the copy of a receipt numbered 100825, which was issued by the NDC in question. The Hymac was sold to one David Hardy.

Yesterday, the NDC’s Chairman, Neirpaul Purai, when contacted, admitted that the matter was raised last week, during a statutory meeting of the council. He said that he was shown a receipt for the purported sale of a piece of equipment and there were queries. The Chairman also said that an investigation has commenced.

Kaieteur News was told that the piece of equipment was given by a previous administration about 20 years ago. However, during the crime spree of the early 2000s, the excavator was parked in front of a councillor’s home. Thieves stripped parts of it.

According to officials, even if state assets are not operational, there is a procedure to be followed for it to be sold. The ministries have to be written and valuation has to be done before it is advertised for sale.

In this case, the instructions were given to an office staffer at the NDC and a receipt was prepared for sale of the excavator.

An official of the NDC reportedly told councillors that she was given the green light by someone in the Ministry of Communities to sell the excavator. The councillors have reportedly been asking around, without much progress.