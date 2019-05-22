Female prisoners charged after fighting over time

Two female prisoners were yesterday made to answer individual charges for assault when they appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Savita Persaud, 33, of Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, and Revlana Smith, 25, of 88 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, were accused of wounding each other on April 29, last, at the East La Penitence Police Station.

Both women pleaded guilty to the offence, however, a not guilty plea was entered on their behalf by the magistrate, given their explanations.

According to Smith, she was at the Berbice Prisons at a church service when she asked Persaud to find out what time the vehicle was coming for them to attend court, and Persaud started calling her names. This led to an altercation between the parties and they ended up before the matron of the prisons where the matter was resolved.

Smith further stated that when they arrived at the East La Penitence Police Station, Persaud approached her and they started to fight after Persaud again used obscene language against her.

In her explanation to the court, Persaud indicated that she was only trying to defend herself by scratching the other woman’s face, after Smith had attacked her, causing her to receive a black eye.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail based on the fact that Smith has a previous court matter for attempted murder and multiple court trials which she never turned up for. He further objected to bail based on the nature of the offence and the penalty it attracts.

Smith was further remanded, while Persaud was granted bail in the sum of $20,000. Persaud will however remain in jail for her previous matter. They are expected to make their next court appearance on June 24 for trial.

In the case of Smith called ‘Ducky’, she was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on March 26, last, at Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, she wounded Renetta Bharrat with intent to commit murder.

According to reports, on the day in question, Bharrat, who is a policewoman, went to meet her boyfriend, who is the father of Smith’s son; however, they no longer share a relationship.

Upon arrival, Smith reportedly showed up in a taxi, armed with a cutlass, and allegedly started to chop the victim several times about the body before making good her escape. Bharrat was assisted by public-spirited persons to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was admitted.

Bharrat’s right index finger was severed about halfway during the ordeal. She received several chops about her body, including a wound to the head.

Persaud, meanwhile, was slapped with five charges in relation to trafficking in persons. The first two charges stated that between January 31, 2019 and March 8, 2019, at Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, she engaged in trafficking in persons, in that she recruited, transported and harboured two Venezuelans, for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

It was further alleged that, during the same period, Persaud unlawfully withheld the identification cards of two Venezuelan nationals in aid of trafficking in persons.

The last charge stated that during the same period, she employed a 17-year-old child to sell liquor at her premises.

Persaud’s lawyer is contending that his client rented the Venezuelans – including the 17-year-old – an apartment on her premises. However, the lawyer said, the Venezuelans were unable to pay the rent. Hence, the woman told them to leave. He said they went and reported to the police that they were being held against their will.

Moreover, it was reported that the businesswoman employed the Venezuelans to work at her business place as prostitutes, and she confiscated their travel documents.