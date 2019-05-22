Latest update May 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

 Executed ‘Gun Youth’ had killed cop, was wanted for money changer’s murder – had several robbery charges pending

May 22, 2019 News 0

By the time an unknown gunman ended his life by pumping several bullets into his head on Monday night, Collin Hooper, known as ‘Gun Youth,’ had

Dead: Collin Hooper, aka ‘Gun Youth’

chalked up a long rap sheet that included the killing of a policeman and a string of armed robberies.
Hooper was charged around 2004 for the murder of Police Constable Outridge, who was slain in Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara.
Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed last night that Hooper eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment, and was freed after serving out his sentence.
A police release stated that the East La Penitence Dam resident was also wanted for questioning i

Murdered money changer, Prince William Alleyne

n relation to the murder of Prince William Alleyne on High Street, Georgetown, on April 16, last.
Alleyne, 57, was shot in the head and robbed by two men who escaped on a CG motorcycle.Police also said that Hooper had several robbery charges pending before the courts.
He allegedly committed five robberies last New Year’s Day. While the release gave his age as 45, court reports for last January stated that he was 41.
Hooper was riddled with bullets at around 20:30hrs on Monday in an alleyway near his home. Police said his body bore several gunshot injuries to the head. Investigators found six spent shells of a small calibre weapon near the body.
Residents and passersby recalled hearing several gunshots prior to seeing Hooper’s body. Eyewitnesses said that from the position of the body, the victim appeared to have been kneeling when he was shot.

 

 

