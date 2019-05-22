Don’t believe gunmen does do anything bad

When a man got a name like ‘Gun Youth’, you don’t have to ask wha he does do. Is like if a man name Snake or Snake Eye. If is snake alone, you know he quiet but dangerous. If he name Snake Eye, you know he does stare you down.

Dis week one bandit name ‘One Eye Pappy’ get kill in Black Bush. Nobody didn’t have to ask why dem call him dat. He got one eye and he was 52 years old.

So dem boys start to think ‘bout ‘Gun Youth’. All de reports seh de man always shooting somebody. He shoot and kill a policeman. At least dat is wha some people seh. Then de police seh he shoot and kill a moneychanger pon High Street.

Dis same man so bad he commit six robberies pon New Year’s Day. Is now de police saying all these things. Dem boys want to know if de police know dis man do dem things, why dem didn’t pick him up all de time.

Is de same thing wid dem men who get kill in Black Bush. All of a sudden, people hearing who and who wanted fuh murder and how much people dem kill. You hear how much robbery dem do, but dem never get ketch.

It just show dat de police can get you any time. Dem does only play de fool when dem seh so and so wanted. Dem know wheh de person deh.

And is nice to hear de words wha de dead man family does talk. In de case of ‘Gun Youth’, he sister seh he was a loving fellow. He was loving other people thing. Dat is why he use to tek dem things by force.

De Black Bush Polder people know who and who use to thief. One lady seh she use to talk to de one name Kelly to stop. But she never tell de police he use to do it.

Anyhow, Guyanese got a way fuh when people dead, is then we does talk all dem good things about dem. One man had to get up and peep in a coffin to see if was de same person funeral he come to.

Talk half and look out fuh de bad talk to follow.