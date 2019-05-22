Diamond youth, 22, arraigned for murder of ‘White Boy’

Twenty-two year-old Kevin Rose appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, charged for the murder

of 20-year-old Patrick Fraser, called ‘White Boy’.

The charge read that on May 9, 2019, at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, Rose, in company of others, murdered Fraser, during the course or furtherance of a robbery. Rose was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Rose was represented by Attorney-at-law Everton Singh-Lammy. The Attorney told the court that the defendant is a labourer who resides as Lot 1058 Nineteenth Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers indicated that the post mortem and ballistic reports are outstanding for the file in relation to the matter being completed.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan remanded the defendant to prison until June 4, when he will make his next court appearance.

When the matter was called, relatives of Fraser filed into the courtroom calmly. They sat in the seats provided to members of the public and their eyes were affixed to Rose as he was escorted by the police into the prisoner’s dock.

When the hearing concluded and the magistrate stepped down from her bench, Fraser’s family members stood a short distance from the prisoner’s dock and continued staring at Rose. They were eventually asked to leave the courtroom so that Rose could be escorted out.

According to the police, Fraser, of 518 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, was shot twice, about 20:30hrs, on the day in question. The incident allegedly took place in a yard at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.

Police in an initial investigation had revealed that the victim, while imbibing with friends in the yard, was reportedly shot in the region of his right upper leg and right side ribs, by a person or persons unknown. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Hospital.

The victim was buried last Friday.