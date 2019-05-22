Baby found dead in tub of water- Mom, granny were sleeping

Relatives are mourning the death of a nine-month-old infant after his tiny body was found lifeless, submerged in a tub of water, at his Lot 14

D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice home. Dead is Trevan Albert.

Kaieteur News understands that the infant lived with his teenage mother and grandmother. He was reportedly left in his mother’s care in the bottom flat, playing, while his granny ventured to the upper flat to rest – she had complained of not feeling well.

The mother of the now-dead baby told reporters that she was enjoying some play time with him, but dozed off. It is believed that the child wandered off and walked out of the kitchen door which was left open and subsequently ventured to the outdoor bathroom where there was a filled tub. He may have been playing with the water and lost his balance, tumbling over into the tub, and eventually being suffocated.

The mother of the infant was reportedly still sleeping when the incident took place. It was not until his granny returned to the bottom flat after her rest that she discovered the baby missing and his mother asleep. She awoke the teen and both ladies searched the house, their search eventually led them to the bathroom where they discovered the infant’s lifeless body face down in the tub of water.

With the hope that he still may have been alive, they rushed him to the Fort Wellington Hospital, but their frantic effort was in vain. His body is presently at the facility’s mortuary awaiting an autopsy which is expected to be conducted tomorrow or Friday.

Persons attached to the Ministry of Social Protection yesterday visited the home to conduct their internal investigations and offer possible counselling. The police are also investigating.