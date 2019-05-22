‘Aunt Ina’ Holder celebrates 111th birthday

Ina Beryl Holder celebrated her 111th birth anniversary on Monday last, May 20, 2019.

Born in 1908, Mrs. Holder, fondly referred to by one and all as ‘Aunt Ina’, retired from Booker’s Drug Company in 1969. She thereafter was employed at the Diocese of Guyana under Bishop Randolph George, until she finally retired after attaining her 100th birthday in 2008.

At the time she was considered the country’s oldest secretary. At 111, Aunt Ina is believed to be the oldest member of the Anglican Community in Guyana.

Aunt Ina celebrated her birthday with her nephew, Noel Holder; great nephew Sheldon Holder and Great niece Kaila Holder as well as caregivers Dr. Derry Harry and Jennifer Benn.

There were also friends and well-wishers who shared the occasion with her.