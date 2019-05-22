Annual End of School Year Primary School Windball Cricket continues

The 22nd Annual End of School Year Primary School Windball Cricket tournament continued at the National Gymnasium with schools from East Bank Demerara area.

In recent results – Boys – Diamond Primary 55-5, P. Dass 31; Randy Tiwari 3-18 for Craig Primary who replied with 58-1; Ronaldo Singh 26, Teon Cummings 25.

New Diamond Primary 85-3, Ricky Ramotar 24, Raphel Peresaud 23; Saint Anne’s Primary, 83-4, Renan Fernandes 36, Brandon Narine 22. Rementon Baptiste 2-26 and Raphael Persaud 2-38.

Girls – Craig Primary 58; Tenisha Evans 34; Lisa Andrews 2-11, Realma Kanhai 2-13. Defending champs New Diamond 85-1, R Kanhai 62, Akealah Buttlers 12.

Meanwhile, the Upper East Bank Schools will be in action to at the Airport Ground from 9:30am.