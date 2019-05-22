Annual End of School Year Primary School Windball Cricket continues

Latest update May 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The 22nd Annual End of School Year Primary School Windball Cricket tournament continued at the National Gymnasium with schools from East Bank Demerara area.
In recent results – Boys – Diamond Primary 55-5, P. Dass 31; Randy Tiwari 3-18 for Craig Primary who replied with 58-1; Ronaldo Singh 26, Teon Cummings 25.
New Diamond Primary 85-3, Ricky Ramotar 24, Raphel Peresaud 23; Saint Anne’s Primary, 83-4, Renan Fernandes 36, Brandon Narine 22. Rementon Baptiste 2-26 and Raphael Persaud 2-38.
Girls – Craig Primary 58; Tenisha Evans 34; Lisa Andrews 2-11, Realma Kanhai 2-13. Defending champs New Diamond 85-1, R Kanhai 62, Akealah Buttlers 12.
Meanwhile, the Upper East Bank Schools will be in action to at the Airport Ground from 9:30am.
May 22, 2019The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) that will be hosting the third annual Independence 5K road race this Monday, are continuing to receive much support from the corporate community with Guybisco...
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
If there is any human on Planet Earth that would never be coarse in public and always be careful and polite in what he publicly... more
“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” A statement attributed to Lord Acton. This corruption... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]