Annual End of School Year Primary School Windball Cricket continues

May 22, 2019 Sports 0

The 22nd Annual End of School Year Primary School Windball Cricket tournament continued at the National Gymnasium with schools from East Bank Demerara area.
In recent results – Boys – Diamond Primary 55-5, P. Dass 31; Randy Tiwari 3-18 for Craig Primary who replied with 58-1; Ronaldo Singh 26, Teon Cummings 25.
New Diamond Primary 85-3, Ricky Ramotar 24, Raphel Peresaud 23; Saint Anne’s Primary, 83-4, Renan Fernandes 36, Brandon Narine 22. Rementon Baptiste 2-26 and Raphael Persaud 2-38.
Girls – Craig Primary 58; Tenisha Evans 34; Lisa Andrews 2-11, Realma Kanhai 2-13. Defending champs New Diamond 85-1, R Kanhai 62, Akealah Buttlers 12.
Meanwhile, the Upper East Bank Schools will be in action to at the Airport Ground from 9:30am.

