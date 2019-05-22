3rd Independence 5K road raceGuybisco supports GCOS’ venture

The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) that will be hosting the third annual Independence 5K road race this Monday, are continuing to receive much support from the corporate community with Guybisco the latest entity to hop on board.

At their Brickdam office, Marketing Coordinator of Guybisco, Collis Venture, handed over the cheque to Guyana Committee of Services representatives Bill Rogers and Avril Black; both GCOS members expressed thanks for the vital sponsorship.

The race, which will begin and finish at the National Park, will have over $500,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs with categories from under-10 to masters.

In addition, with a bid to increase the competitiveness of the event, the GCOS has invited seasoned Kenyan athlete, Godffrey Mbihia to participate. Mbihia, who has experience competing in Europe and North America, will be rearing to go, after winning the C To C 5k race in the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago last weekend.

According to committee member of the GCOS, Leslie Black A.A., Mbihia will be also be holding training sessions with local middle and long distance athletes in a bid to help them improve their current level.

The event that has been sanctioned by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), will begin in the National Park then proceed into Thomas Lands, East into Vlissingen Road before turning left into Carifesta Avenue, Left into Camp Street, left into Thomas Lands then back into the National Park for the finish at the children monuments.

In addition to E-Networks, also sponsoring the event are Ministry of the Presidency, Office of the Prime Minister, Guyana Committee of Service and Ken Phillips (Antarctic Maintenance).