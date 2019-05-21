Third Annual Independence 5k Road RaceE-Networks supports event

Latest update May 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) will be hosting the third annual Independence 5K road race on Monday May 27th, begi

Guyana Committee of Service’s Avril Black (left) receives the sponsorship from E-Networks Vanita Persaud.

nning and finishing at the National Park.
Over $500,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs with categories from under-10 to masters. In a bid to increase the competitiveness of the event, the GCOS have invited seasoned Kenyan athlete, Godffrey Mbihia to participate in the event. Mbihia, who has experience competing in Europe and North America, will be rearing to

Godffrey Mbihia of Kenya who will be in Guyana on Monday to compete in the Independence 5k.

go, after winning the C To C 5k race in the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago last weekend.According to committee member of the GCOS, Leslie Black A.A., Mbihia will be also be holding training sessions with local middle and long distance athletes in a bid to help them improve their current level.
Yesterday, Cable and Internet provider, E-Networks, was the latest corporate body to support the event. Avril Black, wife of Leslie, was on hand to receive the sponsorship cheque from E-Networks’ Vanita Persaud at their Camp Street Office.
The event that has been sanctioned by the Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), will begin in the National Park then proceed into Thomas Lands, East into Vlissingen Road before turning left into Carifesta Avenue, Left into Camp Street, left into Thomas Lands then back into the National Park for the finish at the children monuments.
In addition to E-Networks, also sponsoring the event are Ministry of the Presidency, Office of the Prime Minister, Guyana Committee of Service, Guybisco and Ken Phillips (Antarctic Maintenance),

