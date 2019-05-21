The three men killed in shootout had long criminal records

Residents in Berbice are showering praise on Ranks of Berbice who were involved in a deadly shootout with three dangerous criminals in the backland of Black Bush Polder which left all three of the criminals dead.

Despite earlier reports no SWAT was involved in the operation which was conducted by ranks of Berbice led by a senior rank.

The operation began around 12:00h and ended about 18:00h. There were a number of robberies in the BBP and other areas in Berbice. Ranks were gathering intelligence and got further information that some strange men were seen in the Black Bush Back dam.

The ranks led by a Senior Officer went to the Johanna Backdam Black Bush Polder. While in the area the ranks came under rapid gun fire from persons in the bushes. The police using their skill took up strategic position and immediately returned fire.

All the men were known to the authorities and were wanted for various crimes. Jagmohan was recently released from jail after he was freed on a murder charge. He and his brother Neshan Jagmohan were charged for the murder of businessman Davindra Deodat, called ‘Dave’, of Hampshire Squatting Area, Corentyne on October 7, 2013. Neshan was killed in jail. The businessman was chopped and shot to dead.

Seegobin was earlier discharged from jail after he was on trial for the murder of businessman, Patrick Mohabir, 42, of Lot 9 Belvedere Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice. He was a neighbour of the businessman and was also positively identified in an Identification parade.

He was accused of committing that act on the January 6, 2016. The matter was discharged at the end of a preliminary inquiry, but the DPP had given instructions that Mohabir be rearrested and committed to stand trial for murder in the High Court.

He was never arrested, since he was on the run. He was also wanted for the murder of the Samaroo brothers from Bush lot Village, Corentyne which occurred on Old Years Night 2018.

Sewlall was married and a fisherman/ farmer. He was a well-known pal of Seegobin. He too was wanted for the murder of the Samaroo brothers on Old Year’s night 2015.

Residents were happy and showered praised on the ranks of the police force for risking their lives to take out the dangerous criminals.