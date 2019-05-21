Stakeholders agree on new regulations for gold sector

Latest update May 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Stakeholders of the gold sector appear to hold one head for new regulations.
Yesterday, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, said that together with the members and officers of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), he held a consultation with gold dealers and mining organizations to discuss proposed amendments to the Guyana Gold Board Act.
“During the meeting, the minister made a presentation of the Guyana Gold Board (Amendment) Bill 2019 which seeks to amend the Guyana Gold Board Act, Cap. 66:01 and certain provisions of the Tax Act, Cap 80:01 in an effort to strengthen the regulating regime of the gold trade,” a statement from the ministry said.
“This would allow the successful execution of the provisions of the Act and therefore improve transparency, accountability and the efficiency of the GGB in carrying out its business in relation to the purchase and sale of gold.”
According to the ministry, after making his presentation, the Minister opened the floor to the gold dealers, stakeholders and the GGB to have discussions on the bill for them to raise concerns and make necessary recommendations.
“The session ended without there being any objection or concerns raised by the stakeholders about the amendments.
With this completed, the Minister will now present the bill to the Cabinet for approval and its eventual introduction into the National Assembly.”
May 21, 2019The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) will be hosting the third annual Independence 5K road race on Monday May 27th, begi nning and finishing at the National Park. Over $500,000 in cash and prizes...
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
Freddie Kissoon There is a crescendo of criticism rising in the air about the performance of the Vice Chancellor of UG.... more
Sunday is Independence Day. It has been fifty-three years since Guyana attained its instruments of independence from Great... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]