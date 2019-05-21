Relatives of slain bandits shocked at their deaths- unaware of their “life of crime”

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Several minutes of continuous gunfire between police and armed men in the Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder backlands ended when ranks fo

und the three lifeless bodies of the men lying in the swampy area.

Beside them were their weapons and haversacks. Dead are, Sewchand ‘Pappy’ Sewlall, Kelvin ‘Kelly’ Shivgobin and Ramnarine ‘Andrew’ Jagmohan.

Sewchand ‘Pappy’ Seelall, 52 of Johanna, Black Bush Polder was previously charged and spent time in prison for robbery under arms in 2015. After his release from prison he kept a low profile while living in Black Bush.

His relatives told Kaieteur News that he lived his life as a cash crop farmer in his village and did fishing as well. They, however, disclosed that they were not aware that he was involved in crime and are still in shock.

Devika Singh told this publication that the last time she heard from Sewlall was on Saturday when he was at home. She noted that most of the time “he does be in the garden doing work”. She explained that they got the message Sunday afternoon that three men were shot in the Savannah backlands.

Shortly after, they saw pictures of the men circulating online, leading them to the conclusion that Sewlall was one of them. According to her, Sewlall is a father of two and she is not aware of him being involved in criminal activities, this she said comes as a shock to her and the rest of the family.

“We don’t know what he was involved in but it would have been reasonable if dem police did arrest them and bring dem out rather than shoot and kill dem. He is a fisherman and does do he cash crop farming, so I don’t know”, Singh said.

She added, “He was a good person; he never show us any bad face, never talk to us hard and so, so we are very shocked.” The relatives questioned why the police shot him rather than arrest him.

Meanwhile, at the home of Ramnarine ‘Andrew’ Jagmohan, relatives had gathered while his mother Pamela Jagmohan was still devastated upon hearing the news that another of her four sons was killed.

She explained that ‘Andrew’ was released from prison in March following a no-case submission by his Attorney Chandra Sohan, he had served time for a murder charge in conjunction with his brother Neshan Jagmohan who was killed during a prison brawl at the New Amsterdam Prison in 2017.

They were jointly charged for murder committed on Devendra ‘Dave’ Deodat, a businessman tha

t was shot and killed during the course of a robbery at his Hampshire home.

The dead man’s mother stated that ‘Andrew’ spent two weeks with her after his release from prison in March “but after that dem police ah come and run down he steady. So he binna work at Number 19 Village and then he tell me seh he ah go till at 46 village and go work. He tell me he go come weekend”.

She said she was under the impression that he had changed his ways and was finally employed at a decent job. “All the while he binna talk with me. When he call, he does tell me how he a work. Sunday morning he call me and me ask he wat he doing and he seh how he ah eat li’l food and me tell meself he deh arite and he a work”.

She had not expected the news to come later that day that her son was one of the men shot down by police in the backlands.

The tearful woman said, “Me na know nothing wha he ah do, if he was just fooling me and tell me that he working. Me deh hay me can’t tell you what he binna do.”

According to her, they received the message of the shooting shortly after it happened. She was told that her son was one of them. His other brother, Tony Jagmohan, ventured to the location and positively identified his sibling.

Ramnarine Jagmohan was the father of a four-year-old.

He has been in and out of prison for various crimes but it was after his release in March that he promised his mother that he would make a change for the better; that change never happened. While his mother believes that the

police should have arrested her son instead of shooting him, she is of the opinion that if her son did commit the crimes he is accused of then he ought to have been held accountable for it.

She only wished that he had not been killed. Another son for the woman, Tameshwar Jagmohan, is presently on remand at the New Amsterdam Prison for the triple murder in Black Bush Polder that took place in 2017 where a man, his teenage son and brother-in-law were executed in the Black Bush Polder backlands.

He was recently committed to stand trial in the Berbice High Court with four others for that matter.

The relatives of Kelvin Shivgobin could not be found.

He was wanted for the double murder of the Samaroo brothers who lived in Bush Lot Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

They were killed on the eve of New Year’s (1st January 2019) during the course of a robbery committed on their home. One person was charged for that incident and is currently on remand.

On Sunday at about 3:30 in the afternoon, ranks led by Senior Superintendent Wayne DeHearte ventured to the Mibicuri backlands after receiving information that there were strange men in the area.

When the police arrived they were met with rapid gunfire and they returned fire, killing the three men during the over five-minute exchange. Their bodies were brought out by police pickup along with four firearm, ammunition, bullet-proof vests, cannabis, cash and other items that were found on them.

Their bodies are currently at the Ramoo’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem.

Over the past few months, Berbicians were terrorized by a gang of armed men who beat and robbed their victims. Within the past three days there were two robberies and one attempted robbery in Black Bush Polder.

Prior to the BBP robberies, the Z-One Chinese Supermarket located along the Albion Public road was invaded by two men, both armed with guns inclusive of the AR-15 rifle.

The gunman with the AR-15 had unleashed gunfire in front of the supermarket, shooting at the police patrol vehicle attached to the Albion Police Station twice in the process. There were several other robberies committed on the Corentyne which saw no-one being arrested and charged.