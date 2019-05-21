Missing Teenage Girl

Relatives are in search of a missing teenage girl who walked out of her home at Tuschen, West Coast Demerara, on Friday, May 17 last. Ho

wever, the teen, Marcia Ferreira, is originally from St. Cuthberth’s Mission, Region Four.

Marcia Ferreira, 16, is a student of the Profession Learning College.

According to her aunt, Ferreira left for school at 7:45am on Friday May 17 and never returned home. They then made a missing persons report on Saturday May 18, at Tuschen Police Outpost.

Anyone with information on the where about of Marcia Ferreira, is asked to contact her family on 659-2975, 667-8079 or 681-2975.