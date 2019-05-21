Latest update May 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Relatives are in search of a missing teenage girl who walked out of her home at Tuschen, West Coast Demerara, on Friday, May 17 last. Ho
wever, the teen, Marcia Ferreira, is originally from St. Cuthberth’s Mission, Region Four.
Marcia Ferreira, 16, is a student of the Profession Learning College.
According to her aunt, Ferreira left for school at 7:45am on Friday May 17 and never returned home. They then made a missing persons report on Saturday May 18, at Tuschen Police Outpost.
Anyone with information on the where about of Marcia Ferreira, is asked to contact her family on 659-2975, 667-8079 or 681-2975.
May 21, 2019The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) will be hosting the third annual Independence 5K road race on Monday May 27th, begi nning and finishing at the National Park. Over $500,000 in cash and prizes...
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
Freddie Kissoon There is a crescendo of criticism rising in the air about the performance of the Vice Chancellor of UG.... more
Sunday is Independence Day. It has been fifty-three years since Guyana attained its instruments of independence from Great... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]