Man charged with 2008 murder of fuel dealer likely for re-trial

Rondell Bacchus, who is charged with the July 2008 murder of scrap metal dealer Alli Akbar, is expected to face a second re-trial in the upcoming

session of Demerara assizes.

That session is scheduled to commence next month at the High Court in Georgetown.

His two other trials ended in a hung jury.

It is alleged that on July 24, 2008, Bacchus, formerly of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, murdered Alli, during a robbery. Based on reports, on the day of his demise, Alli withdrew about $2.1 million from a city bank and went with his wife to another city bank after which he proceeded to Brickdam to transact business with an auto dealer.

Alli had parked and along with his wife, exited the vehicle. It was then that two men rode up on a motorcycle and snatched the bag containing the money which his wife had. The men then rode away, but Alli gave chase. One of the bandits shot him in the chest. The injured man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he eventually succumbed.

According to records, Bacchus was first tried for the offence in 2014, before Justice Navindra Singh. However, that trial ended in a hung jury. Consequently, Justice Singh ordered a re-trial. The matter came up again in 2016 at the Demerara assizes, this time, before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry. The jurors in this trial were unable to arrive at a verdict causing the judge to order a re-trial.