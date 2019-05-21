Latest update May 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

It never stops:

May 21, 2019 News 0

This Route 42 minibus toppled a number of times yesterday at the corner of High and Princes Streets, after reportedly colliding with another vehicle. A number of persons, including a toddler, were reportedly rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital with injuries.

More in this category

Sports

Third Annual Independence 5k Road RaceE-Networks supports event

Third Annual Independence 5k Road RaceE-Networks supports event

May 21, 2019

The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) will be hosting the third annual Independence 5K road race on Monday May 27th, begi nning and finishing at the National Park. Over $500,000 in cash and prizes...
Read More
GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships 2019An astonishing 30 New Nat. Rec. setShelly Ann Gomes, Jermy Indarjit, Tremel King, Nadina Taharally,Frank Tucker, Noel Cummings are Best Lifters

GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships 2019An...

May 21, 2019

Selectors elected for Guyana Sports Hall of Fame Edwin Seeraj named Chairman

Selectors elected for Guyana Sports Hall of Fame...

May 21, 2019

Namilco and RHTYSC, MS gear to host historic Day of Sports on Independence Day

Namilco and RHTYSC, MS gear to host historic Day...

May 21, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – West Demerara FA Pouderoyen prevail over Den Amstel on PKs in epic of a final; Eagles end third

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – West Demerara...

May 21, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FAPotaro Strikers needle Lazio FC to win title

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica...

May 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Whither Independence

    Sunday is Independence Day. It has been fifty-three years since Guyana attained its instruments of independence from Great... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019