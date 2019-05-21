Latest update May 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Husband in Crane shallow grave murder charged

May 21, 2019 News 0

Ryan Sugrim, who was accused of shooting his ex-wife to the head, burning her body and then burying the remains in a shallow grave, was yester

Ryan Sugrim waving to his kids

day arraigned in the Leonora Magistrate Court.
Sugrim, 38, appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali where the murder charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
It was alleged that between May 11, 2019 and May 14, 2019 at La Union, West Coast Demerara, he murdered Zaila Sugrim, 36, of Lot 569 Section A Block Y Grove/Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.
The defendant was represented by attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin.

Dead Zaila Sugrim

He told the court that Sugrim is denying the allegation against him and the police are not being helpful with information. As a result they had to make a report to the Police Complaints Authority.
The attorney added that in certain parts of the media the police are reporting two different stories in relation to what occurred. He asked for the court to send out a warning to desist from these actions that will affect his client’s trial.
As Sugrim was escorted out of the courtroom, his children who were down in the courtyard, sang happy birthday to him. His birthday is today. The defendant calmly smiled at them, waved and walked into the prisoner’s van waiting for him.
On Tuesday last, detectives dug up Zaila Sugrim’s bound, wrapped, and decomposing body from a shallow grave behind a Crane, West Coast Demerara gas station where her husband is employed.
According to reports, Mrs. Sugrim visited one of her sons on Saturday. She reportedly later left with her estranged spouse. When she failed to return home, relatives tried to contact her. After several futile attempts they reported her missing.
In late December, Zaila Sugrim was hospitalized for five days after she was allegedly beaten by her spouse, from whom she had separated last August. She had left him, allegedly over his abusive behaviour.
A post mortem, conducted on her body, revealed that the mother of five died from a gunshot injury to the head.

More in this category

Sports

Third Annual Independence 5k Road RaceE-Networks supports event

Third Annual Independence 5k Road RaceE-Networks supports event

May 21, 2019

The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) will be hosting the third annual Independence 5K road race on Monday May 27th, begi nning and finishing at the National Park. Over $500,000 in cash and prizes...
Read More
GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships 2019An astonishing 30 New Nat. Rec. setShelly Ann Gomes, Jermy Indarjit, Tremel King, Nadina Taharally,Frank Tucker, Noel Cummings are Best Lifters

GAPLF Intermediates/Masters Championships 2019An...

May 21, 2019

Selectors elected for Guyana Sports Hall of Fame Edwin Seeraj named Chairman

Selectors elected for Guyana Sports Hall of Fame...

May 21, 2019

Namilco and RHTYSC, MS gear to host historic Day of Sports on Independence Day

Namilco and RHTYSC, MS gear to host historic Day...

May 21, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – West Demerara FA Pouderoyen prevail over Den Amstel on PKs in epic of a final; Eagles end third

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – West Demerara...

May 21, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FAPotaro Strikers needle Lazio FC to win title

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica...

May 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Whither Independence

    Sunday is Independence Day. It has been fifty-three years since Guyana attained its instruments of independence from Great... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019