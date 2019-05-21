Husband in Crane shallow grave murder charged

Ryan Sugrim, who was accused of shooting his ex-wife to the head, burning her body and then burying the remains in a shallow grave, was yester

day arraigned in the Leonora Magistrate Court.

Sugrim, 38, appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali where the murder charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It was alleged that between May 11, 2019 and May 14, 2019 at La Union, West Coast Demerara, he murdered Zaila Sugrim, 36, of Lot 569 Section A Block Y Grove/Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

The defendant was represented by attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin.

He told the court that Sugrim is denying the allegation against him and the police are not being helpful with information. As a result they had to make a report to the Police Complaints Authority.

The attorney added that in certain parts of the media the police are reporting two different stories in relation to what occurred. He asked for the court to send out a warning to desist from these actions that will affect his client’s trial.

As Sugrim was escorted out of the courtroom, his children who were down in the courtyard, sang happy birthday to him. His birthday is today. The defendant calmly smiled at them, waved and walked into the prisoner’s van waiting for him.

On Tuesday last, detectives dug up Zaila Sugrim’s bound, wrapped, and decomposing body from a shallow grave behind a Crane, West Coast Demerara gas station where her husband is employed.

According to reports, Mrs. Sugrim visited one of her sons on Saturday. She reportedly later left with her estranged spouse. When she failed to return home, relatives tried to contact her. After several futile attempts they reported her missing.

In late December, Zaila Sugrim was hospitalized for five days after she was allegedly beaten by her spouse, from whom she had separated last August. She had left him, allegedly over his abusive behaviour.

A post mortem, conducted on her body, revealed that the mother of five died from a gunshot injury to the head.