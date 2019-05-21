‘Gun Youth’ executed in East La Penitence

A man, who was known as Gun Youth, but whose real name was not clear up to press time last night, was gunned down at

East La Penitence, Georgetown, in what appears to be a drug-related matter.

According to reports, the incident happened just after 20:00 hours.

The man, dressed in a lime-green short-pants and multi-colored tee-shirt, appeared to have been executed.

He appeared to have been kneeling when he was shot as his body was slumped backwards.

The man appeared to be in his late 30s..

Residents and other persons reported hearing three rapid shots.

The killing took place in an alleyway said to be located a stone’s throw from the East La Penitence Police Station.