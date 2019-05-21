‘Gun Youth’ executed in East La Penitence

Latest update May 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
A man, who was known as Gun Youth, but whose real name was not clear up to press time last night, was gunned down at
East La Penitence, Georgetown, in what appears to be a drug-related matter.
According to reports, the incident happened just after 20:00 hours.
The man, dressed in a lime-green short-pants and multi-colored tee-shirt, appeared to have been executed.
He appeared to have been kneeling when he was shot as his body was slumped backwards.
The man appeared to be in his late 30s..
Residents and other persons reported hearing three rapid shots.
The killing took place in an alleyway said to be located a stone’s throw from the East La Penitence Police Station.
May 21, 2019The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) will be hosting the third annual Independence 5K road race on Monday May 27th, begi nning and finishing at the National Park. Over $500,000 in cash and prizes...
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019
Freddie Kissoon There is a crescendo of criticism rising in the air about the performance of the Vice Chancellor of UG.... more
Sunday is Independence Day. It has been fifty-three years since Guyana attained its instruments of independence from Great... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]