GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – West Demerara FA Pouderoyen prevail over Den Amstel on PKs in epic of a final; Eagles end third

It was the perfect finale to what was an exciting West Demerara Football Association leg of the Guyana Football Federation/KFC Under-20 Independence knock-out tournament which concluded on Sunday evening last at the Den Amstel ground, West Coast Demerara.

Earning the right to contest the final and a place in the National Playoffs against the other Regional Members Association (RMA), winners were Pouderoyen (West Bank) and Den Amstel (West Demerara).

This clash re-ignited the level of rivalry that was the order of the day many moons ago when it came to teams from the two areas facing off especially in finals. It was a ding dong tussle between the two teams urged on by their very vociferous supporters.

The 90 minutes of regulation time failed to produce any goals and based on the tournament rules for this stage of the competition, kicks from the penalty mark was the route to take in order to have a winner.

When the final kick was taken, Pouderoyen were the team celebrating a victory over their hosts Den Amstel, 5-4, Pouderoyen’s Ejay Mars’ goal being the decider. In the third place playoff, Eagles FC of Stewartville edged neighbours, Uitvlugt Warriors, 2-1.

Scoring for Eagles were Adrian Adelph in the 5th minute and Gary Mingo in the 40th. Shamar Hartman scored Uitvlugt’s consolation in the 60th minute.