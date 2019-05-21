‘Christmas’ slapped with murder charge in May

Marvin Jacobs, called ‘Christmas’, was yesterday slapped with a charge for the murder of 21-year-old Antonio Dos Santos whom he allegedly shot in

front of an entertainment bar in Bartica last week.

The defendant was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on May 13, 2019, at First Avenue, Bartica, Jacobs murdered Antonio Dos Santos. The charge was read in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Trenton Lake who informed the court that his client is 29 years old. He stated that Jacobs does masonry as his source of income and he resides at Lot 87 First Avenue, Bartica.

Attorney Lake stated that his client has not given the police any statements into the matter and as such an early date should be given for the disclosure of any evidence the prosecution wishes to present.

Jacobs was remanded to prison until June 12, next, when his matter will continue in the Bartica Magistrate’s Courts.

According to reports, the incident reportedly took place about 02:25hrs. The victim, who hails from Lot 22 Second Avenue, Bartica, was imbibing alcohol at the location.

He was subsequently approached by the defendant who shot him twice in the left region of the chest and then quickly fled the scene making good his escape.

Dos Santos was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He later succumbed to his injuries about 07:05hrs at the Bartica Airstrip while waiting to be transported for treatment at the GPHC.