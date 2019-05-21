BARTICA WOMAN REPORTS ROBBERY

Latest update May 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Ms Lisa Simmons of Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue, Bartica was tied up and robbed just after midday, yesterday, at her residence.
Simmons reported that two masked men had earlier yesterday entered into her apartment located on the ground floor and ransacked her home in search of valuables in her absence.
At the time she was out. She returned just after midday. She was unaware of the men’s presence in the apartment and this worked to their advantage to silently subdue her and tie her up without attracting the attention of persons nearby.
She was then questioned about the whereabouts of more valuables.
It was during this part of the ordeal that she was knocked unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness Liza realized the men were gone.
She then reported the occurrence to the Bartica Police who have since then launched an ongoing investigation into this occurrence. ( Edward Anthony Persaud)
