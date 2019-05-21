A few criminals terrorise hundreds

Is one thing to put out de news. Is anodda thing to put out wrong news. All dem reporters hear bout de shooting and dem rush to send out de story. In this wuk every good story got to have a photograph so all dem reporters run to get a photo. Of course, dem tek photo of de dead men but de papers does try not to use dem things.

De Waterfalls paper print three photos claiming that dem was de three men who get kill. De Big market paper didn’t have de photo but dem had de same name. When de truth come out, one of de men wha de two newspapers seh dead, deh in de jail.

He and all. He got three brothers. Two of dem dead violently. One of dem who get charge wid him get kill in de jail. Now this one get shoot. That is one mother who mek sheer jailbirds.

Anyhow, dem boys seh when you call dead pun somebody dem does live long. De one who deh in jail and who people seh dead gun live long.

De man who really dead is a big man. He pass fifty. When you meet a certain age you got to behave. This one think he is like wine—de older he get is de wuss he get. He spend he life thiefing and he dead thiefing.

When people look at these men—all of dem kill people. Some kill two and three people and Berbicians know this. But dem frighten to talk. And to think de SWAT team ain’t do nutten; is de police who been in Berbice all de time.

Dem boys want to know why dem tek so long to find de criminals. But at de same time dem boys want to know how de courts mek these same men deh pun de road. Of course Berbice close like family. Everybody know everybody and this is why de jury don’t convict nobody.

And one odda thing. Same thing dem boys seh yesterday. De family now talking how de police coulda arrest de men; not kill dem. Dem boys seh always remember that rain don’t fall at one man door.

Talk half and watch how a few does terrorise hundreds.