Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash C/ships…Wiltshire (Boys), Cadagon (Girls) adjudged most outstanding players

By Sean Devers

Watched by the largest turn out for the tournament, including two of Guyana’s three-woman team to play in the Pan Am Games in Peru, the six-night Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Championships climaxed on Saturday night at the Georgetown Club with an exhilarating Boys U-15 Final between Michael Alphonso and Nicholas Verwey.

With a cold wind blowing on the outside and a raucous gathering urging the teenaged pair on the inside, the battle was riveting and punctuated by long rallies as the lads matched each other shot for shot and the eventual score-line (11/6, 11/6, 11/4) was not a true indication of the quality of Squash on show.

Both boys enjoyed outstanding success leading up to Saturday Night’s epic showdown.

The smaller Alphonso quickly found his rhythm and demonstrated dominance in the opening game.

The long rallies were at times over 25 shots and filled with a variety of shots; tight lengths, drops that caressed the wall centimetres above the tin, and low hard cross courts that skidded past their opponents.

Alphonso’s deception sent Verwey in the wrong direction and despite Verwey’s magnificent skills to keep the ball in play; the hectic pace of the contest would eventually take its toll on Verwey as the match progressed.

Alphonso stormed to 11/6 wins in the first two games and as Verwey began to tire and Alphonso took the next game 11/4 to win an entertaining match as the spectators gave both boys a standing ovation.

Abosaide Cadogan took an early win from Kirsten Gomes at 11/5, but Gomes came back with some powerful shots in the second.

Cadogan used her superior fitness to her advantage as she moved quickly around the court to edge past Gomes for an 11/9 second game, before finishing the third 11/3.

Mohryan Baksh played a fantastic match for third place in the higher category, Boys Under-15 and defeated Demetrius DeAbreu for the spot.

In another competitive battle, cousins Beau and Christiana Fernandes fought hard for the Girls under-13 title. It was younger Christiana who displayed her improved game in each stanza despite the power shots from Beau as Christiana conceded only one game to secure a 3/1 triumph.

The talented Shomari Wiltshire, the 2018 Junior Sportsman of the year, was named Most outstanding Boy, while Cadogan took that accolade on the distaff side. Louis DaSilva took the special award of Most Improved Boy and Tiana Gomes Most Improved Girl.

At the presentation ceremony the players and parents were praised for their dedication to Squash all year and in this tournament which was used as preparation for the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Championships which will be hosted by Trinidad & Tobago in July.

The squad which will travel to twin Island Republic will continue training at the Georgetown Club.

Sponsors Woodpecker Products and the Fernandes family were thanked for their longstanding support of the Guyana Squash Association.

Apart from Khallil and Fernandes, who were among the wonderful gathering on Saturday night, Mary Fung-a-Fat along with the two others spent a week in the USA earlier this month training with Australian Squash Coach David Palmer for the Pan Am games in Peru which starts on July 26.

Fung-a-Fat, who secured a UK Visa, will leave Pennsylvania this week for the UK where she will continue her preparation for Lima, Peru on the advice of Coach Palmer.

RESULTS

GIRLS UNDER 11

Christiana Fernandes defeated Maya Dean 11/0, 11/2, 11/2

Tiana Gomes defeated Shryia Persaud 11/6, 7/11, 11/9, 11/5

GIRLS UNDER 13

Christiana Fernandes defeated Beau Fernandes 11/5, 11/8, 4/11, 12/10

GIRLS UNDER 15

Kirsten Gomes defeated Beau Fernandes 11/1, 11/1, 11/1‘1

GIRLS UNDER 17&19

Abosaide Cadogan defeated Teija Edwards11/2, 11/0, 11/0

Abosaide Cadogan defeated Kirsten Gomes 11/5, 11/9, 11/3

BOYS UNDER 11

Grant Fernandes defeated Brenno DaSilva 11/3, 11/4, 11/2

BOYS UNDER 13

Shiloh Asregado defeated Dhiren Persaud 12/10, 11/3, 11/2

Louis DaSilva defeated Joshua Verwey 13/11, 11/2, 11/1

Joshua Verwey defeated Chad DeAbreu 5/11, 11/5, 11/8, 11/9

Mohryan Baksh defeated Louis DaSilva 12/10, 11/3, 11/2

Dhiren Persaud defeated Matthew Spooner 11/8, 11/3, 11/4

BOYS UNDER 15

Michael Alphonso defeated Zachary Persaud 11/7, 11/3, 11/3

Mohryan Baksh defeated Demetrius DeAbreu 11/8, 9/11, 11/9, 11/3

Michael Alphonso defeated Nicholas Verwey 11/6, 11/6, 11/4

BOYS UNDER 17&19

Shomari Wiltshire defeated Nicholas Verwey 11/4, 11/3, 11/3

Shomari Wiltshire was given a walk over by Samuel Ince-Carvalhal

MOST OUTSTANDING BOY Shomari Wiltshire

MOST OUTSTANDING GIRL Abosaide Cadogan

MOST IMPROVED BOY Louis DaSilva

MOST IMPROVED GIRL Tianna Gomes

BOYS UNDER 19&17

WINNER Shomari Wiltshire

SECOND PLACE Michael Alphonso

THIRD PLACE Nicholas Verwey

FOURTH PLACE Samuel Ince-Carvalhal

BOYS UNDER 15

WINNER Michael Alphonso

SECOND PLACE Nicholas Verwey

THIRD PLACE Mohryan Baksh

FOURTH PLACE Demetrius DeAbreu

BOYS UNDER 13

WINNER Mohryan Baksh

SECOND PLACE Louis DaSilva

THIRD PLACE Shiloh Asregado

FOURTH PLACE Joshua Verwey

FIFTH Dhiren Persaud

BOYS UNDER 11

WINNER Grant Fernandes

SECOND PLACE Brenno DaSilva

GIRLS UNDER 19&17

WINNER Abosaide Cadogan

SECOND PLACE Kirsten Gomes

THIRD PLACE Teija Edwards

GIRLS UNDER 15

WINNER Kirsten Gomes

SECOND PLACE Ashani Persaud

THIRD PLACE Beau Fernandes

GIRL UNDER 13

WINNER Beau Fernandes

SECOND PLACE Christiana Fernandes

THIRD PLACE Safirah Sumner

GIRLS UNDER 11

WINNER Christiana Fernandes

SECOND PLACE Tiana Gomes

THIRD PLACE Shriyah Persaud