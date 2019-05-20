Latest update May 20th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Second girl comes forward, was also poisoned by classmates in school

A day after it was reported that a Corentyne school child got hospitalised, a second girl has come forward, in the same class, to report that she also unwittingly drank an unknown substance that made her ill.
The same two boys who allegedly caused the first girl to be hospitalised, reportedly also put an unknown substance into the second girl’s water bottle. The four children are all in the same class at Corentyne Comprehensive High School.
Both girls reportedly left the class, on Friday, and it was then that the boys took the opportunity to mix the unknown substance into their bottles.
The second girl told Kaieteur News, last night, that she got discharged from Port Mourant Hospital on Saturday night because her parents wanted her to be home. She said that the worst of the pain is over, but she is still in pain.
The police reportedly questioned the two boys, who said that the substance they put in her water was “drinking salts”; a colloquial synonym for Epsom salts. But the symptoms the girls are experiencing are inconsistent with Epsom salts.
Both victims are expected to speak to the police today to assist with the investigation.

  • Not yet time to feel secure

    The shooting to death of three persons suspected to be bandits by the police has brought some amount of relief from the... more

