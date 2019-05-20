‘Paradise Resort’ opens with a bang

Paradise Resort’, located at Lot 18, Inner Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara, officially opened its doors to the public on Saturday night, attracting hundreds of patrons from the Westside and Georgetown.

Present at the opening also were scores of foreigners from the USA and several Caribbean countries as well.

Amazingly, the resort’s 15-apartment hotel facility was already fully booked since Friday morning, even though its doors were not yet officially open.

The proprietress, US-based Binka Charles, also celebrated her birthday on Saturday night, hence it was a double dose of festivities for relatives, friends and well wishers. By around 18:00 hrs on Saturday, patrons had already begun arriving, obviously lured by the offer of free food, giveaways, and even an opportunity to win a night’s all-inclusive stay in one of the very posh Executive Self Contained, furnished apartments.

After birthday wishes to Binka Charles and speeches from special invitees, the facility was declared open by the Master of Ceremonies, who gave visitors and a few media operatives a grand tour of the impressive structure.

The Paradise Resort has fifteen air conditioned, and fully furnished apartments, with all amenities (gas stove, microwave, bathtub, refrigerator, etc.) and caters for both extended and short stay customers. However, Charles emphasised that her facility should not be regarded as a regular resort, since its allows for camping and trekking in the vast backlands behind the facility.

The proprietress expressed her pleasure at the large attendance of locals, while promising to deliver the best in the areas of service, customer satisfaction, and affordability. The resort is still interviewing for service and administrative staff, and qualified and experienced persons are urged to call phone number 613-4361.

“I am actually shocked that so many locals are actually present at my opening, and I truly respect and appreciate their support. The message that I want to deliver is that this facility caters for extended stay, but also welcomes overnight visitors. The facility is one with a difference, and our priority is to deliver the best in service, with our main objective being to guarantee ultimate customer satisfaction”

The ‘tourists special’ as she chose to call it, is a resort that caters for the vocational and recreational needs of both locals and foreigners, according to Charles, and is situated in a secure and comfy location that allows for maximum security and comfort. The resort also caters for the hosting of weddings and birthdays. They also rent chairs, tables, chair covers and décor to the public.

At the recent opening, large masses flocked the venue and in no time the poolside auditorium was filled with patrons.

“I took a long while to do my feasibility studies because I wanted to create a resort with a definite difference,” Charles said.

“My resort caters mostly for families who prefer an extended living arrangement, and for foreigners looking for a comfortable, glitzy and safe place to stay. Of course, locals are welcome, and I do cater for single and double occupancy as well. I love the finer things in life and I wanted my resort to speak volumes in its style, layout and the services it offers. So I make sure the furniture, lighting and everything were exquisite. My main objective was to provide comfort and satisfaction at an affordable cost.”

Charles said that her facility allows for onsite cooking and that all apartments are well furnished, with all amenities, and fully air conditioned. She noted that while it allows the home away from home experience, it will be open every day around the clock, and has a poolside bar at which persons can walk in and enjoy food and beverages in peace and comfort.

A tour of the facility revealed extremely luxurious rooms.

The bedrooms evoked of an aura that seemed to speak volumes of blissful memories to come.

The outdoor pool was inviting in hues of blue and silver, quite close to an outdoor banquet hall and poolside bar.

In all, the ‘Paradise Resort’ seems to be the perfect location for those that desire peace and tranquility.

Persons are urged to call phone numbers 613 4361 or 718 629 7132 for bookings or more information. The general public is invited to the grand opening, according to management.