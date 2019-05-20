Moon does run till day ketch am

Old people got a saying dat moon does run till day ketch am. All it means is dat the longest rope has an end. Dis week the country get a whole heap of bad news, all coming out of Berbice.

Dem hear how bandits strike in Black Bush. Dem beat up a man and kidnap he daughter because dem want money. Couple hours later dem go to a house not far from wheh dem been. De man of de house arm heself wid a cutlass and bolt up he door.

De bandits shoot de door but dem didn’t get in. Meanwhile, de man and he family run out de house and hide between some plantain suckers.

People call de police but nobody didn’t come. Dem claim how dem don’t have vehicle and things like dat. Dis time, de police station wasn’t far from wheh de bandits strike.

Dis thing been happening steady in Berbice. If was not Black Bush was Canje. Ramjattan send up a SWAT team fuh back up de detectives. It tek dem one week fuh ketch up wid de people who was causing sleepless nights.

These bandits had to come from de neighbourhood because dem know everything ‘bout de people. One lady was hollering and de bandits coulda tell she how she and she neighbours don’t talk.

Yesterday, three of dem bandits dead. Dem didn’t die in dem bed like ordinary people. Dem boys hear one of dem actually kill two brothers during a robbery. It was like if dem was born to mek people life miserable.

When de news come out, de people now seh how dem always suspect de set. Dem boys ain’t hear wha dem mothers got to seh but dem know dat dem same parents got expense.

People seh de hardest thing is fuh a parent bury a child. Nuff of dem parents gon understand why dem must train dem children in de right and proppa way.

Although, some children does be so own way dat dem does even beat dem parents. Three of dem can’t beat nobody no more.

Talk half and remember dat de longest rope got an end.