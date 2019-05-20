Leguan Island gets road and sea defence boost

The Essequibo island of Leguan has received a major boost to the community’s roads and sea defence, says Region Three Regional Engineer within the Infrastructure Ministry, Seenarine Nandram.

According to Nandram, Government is overseeing nine sea defence projects, and eight miles of roads have been already completed, through $800 M received from the Caribbean Development Bank.

He said the sea defence in Leguan was in a critical state prior to the implementation of these initiatives, causing many cases of overtopping, and flooding, which led to destruction of crops and livestock.

The nine sea defence projects in Leguan, works in Canefield and Cane Garden are 50 percent completed, according to Nandram.

In Cornelia, works are at five percent completion, while in Success, the sea defence works are 95 percent completed. More sea defence works will soon be done along other locations in Leguan.

Commenting on road works, Nadram indicated that the former DBST [Double Bituminous Surface Treatment] roads have been upgraded and now made into asphalted roads covering about eight miles of the island.

He explained that residents will soon benefit when street lights are installed in the area, as promised by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

Minister Patterson has informed that he will replace the existing 47 lamps on Leguan with energy efficient LED (light emitting diode) lamps, while an additional 53 lamps will be erected.