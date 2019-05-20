Latest update May 20th, 2019 12:58 AM

Guinness 'Greatest of the Streets Linden Zone…High Rollers win first zone title

May 20, 2019

The Linden Zone of the Guinness Greatest of the Street football competition saw a new winner, after the youthful High Rollers team, thrashed Amazings 6-1; the highest margin of victory in a final, on Saturday at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac.

High Rollers captain Omar Brewley [center], collects the championship trophy from Banks DIH representative Ms. Romaine Adonis in the presence of his team-mates after dismantling Amazings in the final of the Guinness Greatest of the Streets Linden Championship. Also in the photo are Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste [left] and Linden Branch Manager Shondel Easton [right].


There was a huge turnout of fans who were majorly in support of the eventual champions, and they were highly entertained with the seven-goal match which was effectively over at half-time as the clinical High Rollers outfit banged four answered goals in during that period.
Jonah Simon commenced the rout with a sixth minute strike. His conversion was quickly followed by a Jehu Regis effort two minutes later. The aforementioned strikes sent the crowd into a frenzy, who certainly was partisan in their support.
Anfernee Barrow then made his presence felt, extending his team’s advantage compliments of an 11th minute effort. The perfect period for High Rollers was sealed, as Antoine Gill found the back of the net in the 15th minute.
Amazings, who were nothing remotely close to their name, finally got on the score sheet, as Kevin Dornick scored.
Captain Omar Brewley tallied a ‘Guinness Goal’ [GG] [a goal scored in the final three minutes of regulation and extra time counts as two] in the 39th minute to commence the championship celebrations.
High Rollers walked away with $400,000 and the winner’s trophy. They also earned the right to represent the zone at the National Championship. On the other hand, Amazings collected $150,000 and a trophy.
Meanwhile, Capital Storm dismissed Silver Bullets 4-1 in the third place playoff. Akeem Singh tallied a brace in the fourth and 24th minute, before completing the result with a [GG] in the 30th minute.
For Silver Bullets, Jermaine Samuels netted in the first minute. With the result, Capital Storm walked away with $100,000, while Silver Bullets had to settle for $75,000.
The event will resume next month with the Bartica Championship. The other major sponsor of the event is Colours Boutique.

