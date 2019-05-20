Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets Linden Zone…High Rollers win first zone title

Latest update May 20th, 2019 12:58 AM
The Linden Zone of the Guinness Greatest of the Street football competition saw a new winner, after the youthful High Rollers team, thrashed Amazings 6-1; the highest margin of victory in a final, on Saturday at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac.
May 20, 2019By Franklin Wilson The 2019 edition of the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) Novices competition came off on Saturday night last at the Theatre Guild where Tower/Unity...
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
Last month, a group named SHE THE PEOPLE, which consists of non-white women, held a presidential forum in Texas with... more
The shooting to death of three persons suspected to be bandits by the police has brought some amount of relief from the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]