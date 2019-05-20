GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – East Demerara FA kicks off…Dynamic, Buxton Stars, Victoria Scorpions & Melanie advance

The East Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/KFC Under-20 Independence knock-out football tournament continued yesterday at the Golden Grove Ground after kicking off on Saturday at the same venue.

In yesterday’s play, Buxton Stars got a walk over from Victoria Kings, while new kids on the block, Dynamic Football Club defeated Ann’s Grove United 4-3 on kicks from the penalty mark after battling to a 0-0 score line in regulation time.

Hero of the day was Dynamic FC goalkeeper, Travis Williams with two saves in the penalty shootout.

On Saturday, Melanie Football Club turned back the challenge of Mahaica Determinators 2-0, thanks to a Julian Bamfield double, one either side of play in the 35th and 65th minutes.

Victoria Scorpions needled home team Golden Stars 1-0 on account of Hamad Parks’ 60th minute goal.