Female taxi driver murdered, dumped in trench – car stolen

Concerned for her safety, Jennifer Bipat quit her security guard job for the more lucrative profession of taxi driver.
On Saturday night, someone murdered the 48-year-old mother of two, stole her car, and dumped her face-down in a trench aback of a desolate, West Bank Demerara community.
Residents of a new housing scheme at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, found Bipat at around 09:00 hrs yesterday, several hours after she had failed to return to her home at Lot 18 Samaroo Dam Pouderyen, West Bank Demerara.
She was fully clothed in a pair of blue pants and a white top, while her slippers were nearby.
Her vehicle, a Toyota Premio, PXX 4114, which was purchased a mere six months ago, was missing.
Bipat, who operated from Fortune Taxi Service in Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, was reportedly last seen alive at around 18:00 hrs on Saturday.

Murdered taxi driver, Jennifer Bipat

The area where Bipat’s body was found

It was at around this time that she received a phone call on her mobile phone, reportedly from someone who had wished to hire her.
She then told the dispatcher at the base that she was going to attend to that call and that she would not be returning to the base for the rest of the night.
Tharisma Samaroo, her daughter, told Kaieteur News that her mother would always return home around seven in the evening. After that time had passed, and calls and messages to her mother’s phone went unanswered, the daughter, her brother, an aunt and grandmother contacted ranks at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station and reported Mrs. Bipat missing.
At around 9:00 hrs yesterday, the family received a phone call from police ranks who said that had found Bipat’s body in bushy fields at the back of Dairy, a section of La Parfaite Harmonie.
One resident who spoke to Kaieteur News suggested that someone who was unfamiliar with the area had disposed of the body. According to the resident, someone who knew that area well would have hidden the body in the bushes that abound in that section of the community.
The relative said that most taxi drivers are reluctant to enter the new housing scheme at night, since the area is desolate and has no streetlights.
According to relatives, Mrs. Bipat worked as a security guard for about 18 years. Relatives were concerned for her safety, so she quit her job and became employed as a taxi driver.
It was also around that time that she became a single parent after her husband died.
Her children, Tharisma Samaroo, 18 and Deokhan Samaroo, 24, also reside at Pouderyen.
The distraught children described their mother as a loving and hardworking woman.
They said she had no problems with anyone and are hoping that her killers are quickly apprehended.
Her body is currently stored at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Home on the West Coast of Demerara.

