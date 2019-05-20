Corona Futsal Tournament…Quarterfinalists decided; Sparta Boss and Future Stars through

The fourth annual Corona Futsal tournament continued last Saturday night with the final matches in the group round-robin stage. The National Gymnasium, the host venue for the event, was brought alive with the some highly entertaining matchups mixed with some closely contested games.

Beacons suffered another heavy defeat in the tournament after conceding seven unanswered goals from California Square in the opening match of the night, which gave fans much to cheer about.

David George was the chief tormentor, thumping four goals in the net, while Travis Hercules, Mishack Baritta and Jamal Adams scored one each.

Future Stars steamrolled Mocha 9-2 to ensure they pipped Bent Street as leaders of Group B, which will see the team pocketing an extra $40,000. Jamal Cozier scored four goals, while William Europe netted a hat-trick that added to solitary strikes from Keran Solomon and Shamar Fraser for Future Stars. Aron Ramsey and Delroy Lowenfield scored one each for Mocha who finished the group in last.

EIGHT teams have qualified for the quarter-final stage of the Corona Fustal tournament after action on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium.

The eight teams are Back Circle, Bent Street, Sparta Boss, Future Stars, Tiger Bay, California Square North East La Penitence and West Front Road.

Tucville then went down 5-1 to West Front Road after Carl Griffith’s 10th minute strike was overturned by Hubert Perdo’s (3rd and 9th) and Colin Nelson (7th & 20th) doubles. Randolph Wagner also scored in the 20th minute.

North East played to a goalless draw against Tiger Bay, while Bent Street had to fight in their 3-2 win over Leopold Street. Leopold had a double from Okenny Fraser (19th & 20th), while Sheldon Holder’s brace in the 1st & 16th minutes along with Pernel Shultz 15th minute strike sent them through.

Trayon Bobb’s 13th minute strike did not stand long for Back Circle as Jermaine Junior’s 14th minute strike brought Sparta Boss to a 1-1 result.

The Quarter Final Stage of the competition kicks off next Monday. The winners of the tournament will pocket $500,000, second $250,000 and third will receive $125,000. The final group standings are below:

Groups GP W D L GF GA GD Points

Group A

Back Circle 3 2 1 11 5 6 7

Sparta Boss 3 1 2 8 4 4 5

California Sq. 3 1 1 1 10 4 6 4

Beacons 3 3 4 20 -16 0

Group B

Future Stars 3 2 1 16 7 9 7

Bent Street 3 2 1 10 4 6 7

Leopold Street3 1 2 11 8 3 3

Mocha 3 3 2 20 -18 0

Group C

Tiger Bay 3 2 1 6 2 4 7

West Front Rd 3 2 1 7 3 4 6

North East LaP3 1 1 1 5 4 1 4

Tucville 3 3 6 14 -8 0