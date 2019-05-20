Bloody end to Berbice ‘terror gang’…Three gunmen killed in Black Bush Polder shootout

– high-powered rifle among weapons recovered

The manhunt for a gang suspected to be behind a spate of brutal attacks in Berbice ended in a bloody shootout yesterday, with police killing three wanted men during a shootout at the Joanna, Black Bush Polder back-dam.

Kelvin Shivgobin called ‘Kelly’ who was wanted for the murder of the Samaroo brothers from Bushlot Village; Tameshwar Jagmohan, who was charged in conjunction with four others for a triple murder in Black Bush Polder that took place in July 2016 and his brother, Ramnarine Jagmohan, were identified as the slain bandits.

Ramnarine Jagmohan was previously charged for the murder of Devendra Deodat called ‘Dave’, a businessman who lived at Hampshire Village. He was released from prison in March following a no-case submission by his attorney Chandra Sohan. Ramnarine was charged along with another brother Neshan Jagmohan who was killed during a prison brawl at the New Amsterdam Prison some time ago.

Police in bullet-proof vests brought the bodies out of the muddy back-dam.

Several residents converged at the area to catch a glimpse of the slain men.

Berbice Divisional Commander Paul Langevine, speaking with reporters at the Port Mourant Hospital, where the bodies were taken, confirmed the identities of the slain gunmen. No policeman was injured during the period of continuous gunfire.

Langevine commended his ranks for a job well done and said.

“I am hoping that the people sleep more comfortable, sometimes people get the impression that the police are not working but the police are always working. If the people are not sleeping comfortably, we are not sleeping comfortably.”

Kaieteur News confirmed that police recovered four weapons, including an AR-15 rifle that is believed to have been used during the recent robbery/shooting at the Z-One Chinese Restaurant at Albion Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

This publication was also told that cell phones were recovered and the numbers of several individuals, who are known to lawmen, were found in the contact list and call logs.



Police said that the ranks, acting on information, descended in the area of Joanna, Black Bush Polder (back-dam) where they confronted and killed the three armed men during a shootout.

Black Bush Polder, a farming community, has been terrorised over the past few days by bandits armed with guns and other implements.

Berbice in general had seen a spike in crime, including a daylight attack at a Chinese Supermarket at Albion.

The bandits, one armed with an AR-15 rifle had unleashed gunfire in front the business, shooting a police patrol vehicle attached to the Albion Police Station in the process.