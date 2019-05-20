4th Independence Athletics Championships…Barrington proves he is King of 800m

Latest update May 20th, 2019 12:58 AM
Devaun Barrington made a huge statement on Sunday by winning the men’s 800 metres at the Independence Track and Field Meet held at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Barrington having somewhat of a point to prove clocked 1:52.30s to comfortable win the event ahead of Anfernee Headecker who clocked 1:53.67s, while Daniel Melville finished third in a time of 1:57.78s.
Meanwhile, Lionel Marks won the men’s 200m in 21.36s ahead of Daniel Williams who clocked 21.37s in one of the thrilling races of the meet.
Williams also won the 400m in 48.97s.
Carifta gold medalist Matthew Gordon continued his rich form with a win in the male 15-17 category 800m with a time of 2:00.92s, while Aaliyah Moore won the women’s 800m in 2:23.97s.
Carifta Bronze medalist Princess Browne was also one of the day’s winner’s with a winning leap of 11.88 metres in the female 15-17 triple jump event, while another 2019 Carifta bronze medalist in Adriel Austin won the 15-17 800m in 2:19.45s.
Brianna Charles completed a sprint double by winning the girl’s 15-17 200m in 24.81s to top Keliza Smith who finished in 25.43s. Kenisha Phillips won the women’s 800m in 24.90s.
The event saw competition from the under-10 to masters’ categories and was organised by the Guyana Overseas Based Association and coordinated by the Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG).
May 20, 2019By Franklin Wilson The 2019 edition of the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) Novices competition came off on Saturday night last at the Theatre Guild where Tower/Unity...
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
Last month, a group named SHE THE PEOPLE, which consists of non-white women, held a presidential forum in Texas with... more
The shooting to death of three persons suspected to be bandits by the police has brought some amount of relief from the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]