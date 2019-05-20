Latest update May 20th, 2019 12:58 AM

4th Independence Athletics Championships…Barrington proves he is King of 800m

Devaun Barrington made a huge statement on Sunday by winning the men’s 800 metres at the Independence Track and Field Meet held at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Devaun Barrington continued his dominance over Anfernee Headecker to win the open 800m race.

Barrington having somewhat of a point to prove clocked 1:52.30s to comfortable win the event ahead of Anfernee Headecker who clocked 1:53.67s, while Daniel Melville finished third in a time of 1:57.78s.
Meanwhile, Lionel Marks won the men’s 200m in 21.36s ahead of Daniel Williams who clocked 21.37s in one of the thrilling races of the meet.
Williams also won the 400m in 48.97s.
Carifta gold medalist Matthew Gordon continued his rich form with a win in the male 15-17 category 800m with a time of 2:00.92s, while Aaliyah Moore won the women’s 800m in 2:23.97s.
Carifta Bronze medalist Princess Browne was also one of the day’s winner’s with a winning leap of 11.88 metres in the female 15-17 triple jump event, while another 2019 Carifta bronze medalist in Adriel Austin won the 15-17 800m in 2:19.45s.
Brianna Charles completed a sprint double by winning the girl’s 15-17 200m in 24.81s to top Keliza Smith who finished in 25.43s. Kenisha Phillips won the women’s 800m in 24.90s.
The event saw competition from the under-10 to masters’ categories and was organised by the Guyana Overseas Based Association and coordinated by the Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG).

