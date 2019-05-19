Woman killed and buried in shallow grave laid to rest

Latest update May 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
Thirty-six-year old Zaila Sugrim who was recently killed by her ex-husband was yesterday laid to rest.
On Tuesday last, detectives dug up Zaila Sugrim’s bound, wrapped, and decomposing body from a shallow grave behind a Crane, West Coast Demerara gas station where her husband is employed.
The suspect, Ryan Sugrim, led the detectives to the
area and the police later reported that he admitted to committing the gruesome act.According to reports, Mrs. Sugrim visited one of her sons on Saturday. She reportedly later left with her estranged spouse. When she failed to return home, relatives reportedly tried to contact her. After several futile attempts they reported her missing.
In late December, Zaila Sugrim was hospitalized for five days after she was allegedly beaten by her spouse, from whom she had separated last August. She had left him, allegedly over his abusive behaviour.
A post mortem, conducted on her body, revealed that the 36-year-old mother of five had died from a gunshot injury to the head.
Friends and family of Mrs. Sugrim paid their last respect at the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana. She leaves to mourn her five children.
