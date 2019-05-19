The baccoo speaks

The reign of terror that has gripped Berbice is about to come to an end. Clues from the recent robberies in Black Bush Polder will send the police to two homes in the very community. They will find articles from the robberies. They will also find a gun.

**

A stolen car would lead police to others. The racket was busted some time ago but a new gang went into operation. These cars provide spares for auto dealers in the country area.

One of the cars found would belong to a prominent citizen. It was used to transport some criminals to the eastern part of the country.

**

Some police ranks would be arrested for trying to protect a killer. They have received a large sum of money to fiddle with the evidence. This would stall the investigation until a new team of detectives would get involved.

They are going to receive information of the payment and the efforts to thwart the investigation.