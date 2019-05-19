Latest update May 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The baccoo speaks

May 19, 2019 Features / Columnists, The Baccoo Speaks 0

The reign of terror that has gripped Berbice is about to come to an end. Clues from the recent robberies in Black Bush Polder will send the police to two homes in the very community. They will find articles from the robberies. They will also find a gun.
**
A stolen car would lead police to others. The racket was busted some time ago but a new gang went into operation. These cars provide spares for auto dealers in the country area.
One of the cars found would belong to a prominent citizen. It was used to transport some criminals to the eastern part of the country.
**
Some police ranks would be arrested for trying to protect a killer. They have received a large sum of money to fiddle with the evidence. This would stall the investigation until a new team of detectives would get involved.
They are going to receive information of the payment and the efforts to thwart the investigation.

More in this category

Sports

4th Independence Track and Field MeetCopeland wins under-18 discussKeen battles expected today

4th Independence Track and Field MeetCopeland wins under-18...

May 19, 2019

The opening day of the Guyana Overseas Based Sports Association’s (GOBSA) Fourth Annual Independence Track and Field Ch ampionship got underway yesterday at the National Track and Field Center...
Read More
Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Tournament Beau Fernandes and Safirah Sumner serve up exciting contest

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash...

May 19, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – East Bank FA Timehri Panthers waltz to title triumph over Soesdyke Falcons

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – East Bank FA...

May 19, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Rupununi FA Strikers FC defeat Snipers to win tournament

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Rupununi FA...

May 19, 2019

Reds concerned about weak Club structure Training for Sports Officials also important

Reds concerned about weak Club structure Training...

May 19, 2019

NSC National Sports Awards Rose Jr., Edghill, Wiltshire and Ramdhani top athletes of 2018

NSC National Sports Awards Rose Jr., Edghill,...

May 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019