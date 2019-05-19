Latest update May 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
May 19, 2019 Features / Columnists, The Baccoo Speaks 0
The reign of terror that has gripped Berbice is about to come to an end. Clues from the recent robberies in Black Bush Polder will send the police to two homes in the very community. They will find articles from the robberies. They will also find a gun.
**
A stolen car would lead police to others. The racket was busted some time ago but a new gang went into operation. These cars provide spares for auto dealers in the country area.
One of the cars found would belong to a prominent citizen. It was used to transport some criminals to the eastern part of the country.
**
Some police ranks would be arrested for trying to protect a killer. They have received a large sum of money to fiddle with the evidence. This would stall the investigation until a new team of detectives would get involved.
They are going to receive information of the payment and the efforts to thwart the investigation.
May 19, 2019The opening day of the Guyana Overseas Based Sports Association’s (GOBSA) Fourth Annual Independence Track and Field Ch ampionship got underway yesterday at the National Track and Field Center...
May 19, 2019
May 19, 2019
May 19, 2019
May 19, 2019
May 19, 2019
I have lived all my life in Guyana, except for the period I was abroad studying. I think I can safely say I have a plausible... more
The APNU+AFC government knew full well what it was getting into when it promised a solution to the high rates of criminality... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]