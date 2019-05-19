CARIFORUM MEMBER STATES TO BENEFIT FROM PACKAGING AND LABELLING TRAINING WORKSHOP IN GUYANA

Latest update May 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

National Standards Bureaux and Producers, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), from across CARIFORUM Member States will benefit from a comprehensive three-day training on labelling and packaging of pre-packaged goods.
This training, which will be held from May 20-22, 2019 at the Princess Ramada Hotel, Guyana, is expected to build the export capacity within these countries for access to the European Union Market.
The event is funded through a collaboration between CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development through the Deutshe Gesellschaftfür International Zusammenarbelt (GIZ) GmbH.
The objective of the training is to support CARIFORUM SMEs in capitalising on the opportunities available under the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) for the export of pre-packaged goods to the European Union, while building capacity within the associated Bureaux of Standards to facilitate this support.
The Training will take the form of a train-the-trainers activity and will target representatives from select National Standard Bureaux, SMEs as well as Business Support Organisations (BSOs).
It is envisaged that participants, specifically Bureau and BSOs representatives, will gain the capacity to conduct similar training to SMEs in the future. Specifically, participants are expected to benefit from the training by enhancing their knowledge on the application of European standards and related conformity assessment procedures.
In addition, they should gain knowledge on the application of European Union standards and regulations for labelling and packaging of goods with a focus on pre-packaged foods. Participants will also acquire knowledge on the application of the disciplines for Sanitary and Phyto-Sanitary and Technical Barriers to Trade to support international trade.
This training is expected to complement the EU CARIFORUM Business Forum, which the Caribbean Export Development Agency (in collaboration with GIZ) will be executing in Germany during the latter part of 2019.
The selection of participating countries was determined by the GIZ in fulfilment of the above-mentioned activity. Participating countries include Bahamas, Belize, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.
For further information, kindly contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0065, 219-0066 or 219-0069.

New 2019