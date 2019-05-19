Somebody lying like horse trotting

Whenever a story buss people does lie, sometimes fuh save demself. Tek de case of dem criminals. When a group of dem get ketch somebody does start talking. To hear he talk is to believe you hearing an angel singing. He never do nutten; is de odda person.

That is why one of dem get kill in jail. He talk wha he know and inside de court de man who was he partner in crime threaten to kill him. So said, so done.

De odda day two big government department find demself in hot water. De Waterfalls paper note some strange things wid de printing of exercise books and textbooks. It seh that dem got people in Guyana who can do de job yet Printers does tek de wuk and send it to Trinidad.

When de Waterfalls paper start fuh talk it claim how de Education Ministry was de one who was sending de wuk to Trinidad. Right away de Ministry seh it don’t print. It tell de press that it does give all de wuk to Printers.

Right away dem boys seh de Ministry throw Printers under de bus. Dem boys see some kak wuk. When Guyana suppose to get 80-page exercise book it end up getting 56-page exercise book. Dem boys blame Printers but printers put de Ministry in de basket.

It seh any funny wuk was because de Ministry itself order de wuk from Trinidad. Somebody lying. One seh it don’t order but it does ask Printers to order. Now Printers saying how de Ministry place de order by itself.

De truth deh somewhere in de middle. Is just that dem boys don’t know who telling de truth at this time. Soulja Bai now got to get involved. He is de one who give de money to mek Printers come back to life. He got to be de one to find out who sending taxpayers money and jobs to Trinidad.

