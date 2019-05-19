Leguan Island receives boost in roads/sea defences

The Essequibo island of Leguan has just received a major boost in roads and sea defenses according to Region Three Regional Engineer, within the Infrastructure Ministry, Seenarine Nandram.

Nandram said that Government is overseeing nine sea defence projects. Eight miles of roads have been already completed, through $800M received from the Caribbean Development Bank.

As stated by Nandram the sea defence in Leguan was in a critical state prior to the implementation of these initiatives. There were many cases of overtopping and flooding that caused much destruction to crops and livestock.

Of the nine sea defence projects in Leguan, works in Canefield and Cane Garden are 50% completed, according to Nandram.

It is reported that in Cornelia, works are at five per cent completion while in Success, the sea defence works are 95% completed. More sea defence works will soon be done along other locations in Leguan.

Commenting on road works, Nadram said that the island has benefited in that the former DBST [Double Bituminous Surface Treatment] roads have been upgraded and now made into asphalted roads covering about eight miles of the island. He explained that residents will soon benefit when street lights are enhanced in the area, as promised by Minister of Public Infrastructure, Honourable, David Patterson recently.

Minister Patterson has informed that he will replace the existing 47 lamps in Leguan with energy efficient LED (light emitting diode) lamps, while an additional 53 lamps will be erected to further illuminate the island.