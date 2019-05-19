Essequibians express no confidence in Police Force.

Residents living on the Essequibo Coast told the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan during a meeting, yesterday, that they have no

confidence in the service, nor protection provided by the Guyana Police Force.

Minister Ramjattan and the newly appointed Minister of Business, Hemraj Ramkumar, were at the time having a discussion with residents on the Essequibo Coast, at the Anna Regina State House. One man who once served in the army, said that while the Police are to offer service and protection, there are a number of ranks on the Essequibo Coast who are not living up to the motto.

A businessman who was robbed on five separate occasions, said that the police have made little effort in solving any of the cases.

He said that he almost lost his life in the last robbery about a month ago, when four heavily armed men terrorized him and his family before making off with a significant amount of cash and cell phones.

“I got robbed about 07:45 PM and the police came 08:00 PM on the scene. I was tracking the men them and when I tell the police leh we go, they told me they got no boat. I told them I will hire a boat they tell me that they got blank bullets in the gun and they make all kind of excuse.”

The businessman also noted that the manner in which the robbery was investigated was very sloppy, and to date police have no lead, nor has any arrest been made.

He noted that fear has driven him and his family out of their home, since there is no form of protection from the Police Force.

The issue of prisoners going missing from the Police holding cells, was also brought to the attention of the Public Security Minister.

The minister pointed out that crime fighting needs a holistic approach and members of the community need to point out who the ‘bad eggs’ are.

Residents explained that they are willing to point out the criminals in their communities, but the police need to be more professional in responding to tip offs. Some of the comments, yesterday, were, “When we tip off the police they going and confront the criminal yes, but some of them also saying exactly who sent them… Some of the police got family who doing bad in society and before they go for them they tip them off.”

The minister urged the Divisional Commander, Khali Pareshram, to take charge of his division. He was also advised to listen to members of the public since he was unaware of most of the cases brought up yesterday.