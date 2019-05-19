‘David G Bus in Region 2 vandalized

In Pomeroon-Supenaam, Region Two, a ‘David G’ bus that was distributed to transport school children has been vandalized.

Photographs of the vandalized bus were shared on social media and there was the suggestion that the bus was parked and left to rot.

According to the post, it was alleged that water was poured into the diesel tank of the bus. This then caused it to stop functioning. Attempts were made to contact the police officers in that region to verify the matter, but those calls went to no avail.

In 2016 President David Granger rolled out the Three B’s Initiative that was aimed at distributing boats, buses and bicycles to the educational system.

President Granger said that the initiative will pay dividends for the development of the regions in which they operate: to improve education, to improve access to jobs and to assist the youth in participating in enterprise.

He added that the initiative was introduced following a visit to the Pomeroon, in which he was informed of the high cost of transportation for children to get to and from school. The riverine communities within the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region were among the first to benefit from the initiative, and have since received three boats, which transport children to and from school along the Pomeroon River.

Other areas, which have benefitted through this initiative, so far, include Kuru Kururu, which received a bus and the riverine communities of Moraikobai on the Mahaicony River, Baracara Village in the East Berbice-Corentyne Region and Linden in the Upper Demerara Berbice Region which benefitted from boats.

First Lady Sandra Granger has also played an active role in the programme, having received a number of donations herself and participated in several commissioning ceremonies in various communities.

Among the many presentations made by the First Lady included the people of Barima Waini Region, Lethem in the Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo region, Mahdia in the Potaro-Siparuni Region, and the Mahaica-Berbice and East Berbice-Corentyne Regions.