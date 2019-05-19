Businessman urges Guyana to take a stand against Domestic Violence

A humble stand against Domestic Violence in Guyana appears to be taking on a rapid movement in the nation as one businessman urges a

ll to put an end to this unpleasant dilemma.

Forty-year-old Randy Shepherd on Friday last hosted a Graphic Artist print a logo standing up against Domestic Violence. It has since caught the eyes of many who wish to join the movement.

Shepherd stated, “I was watching a video about this woman who was recently shot in the head, burnt and buried in a shallow grave by her husband and it literally brought tears to my eyes. I cried as I saw her children just standing there bawling for their mother.”

“As such I thought to myself that you know what somebody needs to start somewhere to stop this. So I thought of a way I can make a change hence; I decided to use my car to advertise this change I thought of.”

The businessman further stated that for the short period he has placed the logo on his vehicle and driven around, many persons have stopped him and asked where they can also have it placed on their vehicles.

He said that even persons who were in buses or pedestrians on the road would quickly whip out their cell phones and take pictures. He added that he has seen multiple social media posts with his car.

Shepherd also said that numerous persons have contacted him and offered to carry the movement further.

“From the persons who have contacted me so far we are working towards making a petition to the government to do more against this issue of Domestic Violence.”

“We are also looking at creating a fund for caregivers who are left to take care of children when either both parents die as a result of this or the father is in jail for murdering the mother.”

In addition to the aforementioned ideas, the individuals are looking to create flyers and host event

s to bring more awareness to persons about the matter at hand.

On Tuesday last, detectives dug up Zaila Sugrim’s bound, wrapped, and decomposing body from a shallow grave behind a Crane, West Coast Demerara gas station where her husband is employed.

According to reports, Mrs. Sugrim visited one of her sons on Saturday. S

he reportedly later left with her estranged spouse. When she failed to return home, relatives reportedly tried to contact her. After several futile attempts they reported her missing.

In late December, Zaila Sugrim was hospitalized for five days after she was allegedly beaten by her spouse, from whom she had separated last August. She had left him, allegedly over his abusive behaviour.

A post mortem, conducted on her body, revealed that the 36-year-old mother of five had died from a gunshot injury to the head.

On Thursday night last, in Anna Regina, a 39-year-old mother of six, Farida Khayum, was murdered by her husband who brutally stabbed her to death.

The husband, Devanand Narine, reportedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after committing the act. The couple’s 10-year-old son witnessed the entire ordeal.

Narine was admitted to the Suddie Public Hospital where he remains in a critical state.