4th Independence Track and Field MeetCopeland wins under-18 discussKeen battles expected today

May 19, 2019 Sports 0

The opening day of the Guyana Overseas Based Sports Association’s (GOBSA) Fourth Annual Independence Track and Field Ch

Princess Browne leaping during the long jump.

ampionship got underway yesterday at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC) Leonora with mostly field events and sprint heats.
It was a proud moment for the mining town of Linden when Jahaziah Copeland of Upper Demerara Athletics Club won the girls’ under-18 Discuss throw with a top distance of 29.56m ahead of University of Guyana’s Tennisha Bruce’s effort of 19.87m.
As expected, Carifta Gold medalist, Anisha Gibbons dominated in the girls’ under-18 javelin, winning her event with a superior distance of 42.35m.

Jahaziah Copeland of Upper Demerara won the women’s discus throw.

In long jump, Keliza Smith of Running Braves Athletics Club (RBAC) upstaged her teammate Princess Browne in the girls’ under-18 division with a big 5.76m leap. Browne finished second with 5.36m.

Revon Williams of Hopetown Flames way ahead of the pack to win the first under-18 400m heat.

Wesley Tyndall of RBAC won the boys’ under-18 long jump, registering 6.56m.
Carifta Gold medalist, Matthew Gordon of Hopetown Flames, won the boys’ under-18 1500m to ensure the Berbice club finished one-two in the event with Morvin Hamilton finishing second.
In the heats, Revon Williams of the flaming hot Hopetown Flames club, won his under-18 400m heat in under 55 seconds.
Williams and the out sprinters will be in action today from 10:00hrs at the NTFC for the final day of the two-day event.

 

 

