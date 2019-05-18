Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Tournament Wiltshire large and in charge with night four win over Alphonso

At just 16 Shomari Wiltshire is clearly in a class above his peers on the Squash Court and he demonstrated that on Thursday night at t

he Georgetown Club on night four of the Woodpecker Products Junior National Tournament.

The reigning champion maintained his clean slate when he defeated Michael Alphonso in the Boys U17 & 19 Category as he played precise and calculated Squash.

Wiltshire, the son of former Guyana and Southern Caribbean Champion Garfield Wiltshire, forced Alphonso to move around the court in a valiant effort to earn points.

But was not a one sided contest as impressive rallies and outstanding play from both youngsters punctuated the entertaining match and highlighted the high standard of Junior Squash, but as expected Wilshire remained fully in charge and romped to an 11/4, 11/4, 11/5 victory.

In the Boys U-13, Joshua Verwey and Dhiren Persaud fought hard for a five set match.

The pair of determined youngsters showed plenty of intestinal fortitude and ran down each other’s shots and at four games the score read two all.

But Verwey produced a great run of well-placed balls and a renewed determination; dominating for an 11/2 final game to take the match.

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal registered his third consecutive win beating Demetrius DeAbreu 3/0,

while Nicholas Verwey defeated Gianni Carpenter in three straight games.

In the girl’s category, Abosaide Cadogan and Kirsten Gomes made light work of their opponents in the under 17 & 19 departments, while Aishani Persaud got the better of Beau Fernandes despite Fernandes coming back strong to win the second game.

Safirah Summer and Christiana Fernandes battled another four-setter that could have gone to either player.

Fernandes pushed ahead to take the first and was so close to the second when at 10/10, Sumner held on for the win. The ensuing 2 games were certainly close calls but it was Sumner who emerged triumphant with a 9/11, 12/10, 11/8, 11/7 victory.

Results

Girls U-11

Tiana Gomes defeated Maya Dean 11/4, 11/0, 11/1

Girls U-13

Safirah Sumner defeated Christina Fernandes 9/11, 12/10, 11/8, 11/7

Aishani Persaud defeated Beau Fernandes 11/8, 8/11, 11/5, 11/3

Girls U-17 & 19

Abosaide Cadogan defeated Angel Rahim 11/0, 11/1, 11/3

Kirsten Gomes defeated Teija Edwards 11/0, 11/0, 11/2

Boys U-13

Joshua Verwey defeated Dhiren Persaud 9/11, 11/6, 6/11, 11/7, 11/2

Shiloh Asregado defeated Chad DeAbreu 11/6, 11/5, 11/5

Louis DaSilva defeated Matthew Spooner 11/0, 11/0, 11/0

Boys U-15

Mohryan Baksh defeated Zachary Persaud 11/6, 11/4, 11/7

Boys U-17&19

Samuel Ince- Carvalhal defeated Demetrius DeAbreu 11/5, 11/4, 11/4

Nicholas Verwey defeated Gianni Carpenter 11/7, 11/6, 11/2

Shomari Wiltshire defeated Michael Alphonso 11/4, 11/4, 11/5

(Sean Devers)