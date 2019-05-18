Unemployed man fined for snatching policewoman’s phone

An unemployed man who admitted to snatching a policewoman’s phone so that he could acquire some money was yesterday fined by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly when he appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The court heard that on May 14, last, at North Road, Georgetown, A

keem Bailey robbed Seidel Corwin of one Samsung J3 PRO cell phone valued at $90,000 and at the same time, immediately before or after, he used personal violence on the said victim.

The 24-year-old from Lot 51 Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara told the court that he left his job and was out of money. “Your worship, after I left my job, I tried to ask some people for money but no one didn’t give me. My family members, who are very respectable, don’t even know I’m in this trouble. I don’t know what went into my head; I just see the woman with the phone in her hand and decided to snatch it.”

The facts of the charge presented by police prosecutor Sanj Singh indicated that on the day in question about 17:55hrs, the victim, who is stationed at the Presidential Guard, was walking west along North Road when the man came from behind and choked her by the neck. He then relieved her of the phone, which she had in her hand at the time.

Bailey then attempted to escape, running towards Avenue of the Republic. However, Corwin raised an alarm and a public-spirited individual gave chase.

The individual eventually caught up with Bailey at Hinck Street where he held unto him. The victim later arrived and identified Bailey as the person who robbed her. He was then handed over to the police, an investigation was carried out, and he was charged.

After listening to the facts put to the court, Magistrate Daly fined the defendant $60,000 or in default, he is to serve three months in prison.