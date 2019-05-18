Trio charged for trading counterfeit US currency

A man, his mother and his fiancée were yesterday slapped with 10 counts of fraud charges in total after the police smashed what they believe is a US currency counterfeit ring.

The trio, Dexter Thompson, 29, his fiancée Yuimeeni Lopez, 26, both of Parfaite Harmonie, and Simone Thompson, 40, of Tucville, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

All of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the case of Dexter Thompson, it was alleged that on January 23, last, at Quail Optical, Lot 289 Thomas Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he uttered to Clement Cumberbatch US$1,800 knowing same to be forged. It was also alleged that on May 14, last, at East Street North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he uttered to Rookmin Del Toro US$2,500 knowing same to be forged.

For Simone Thompson, the first charge alleged that on April 21, 2019, at Plaisance, East Coast

Demerara (ECD), with intent to defraud, she uttered to Zaheed Harrinarine US$300 knowing same to be forged.

It was alleged that on March 25, 2019, at Campbellville, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, she uttered to Raveena Rajnauth US$850 knowing same to be forged. It was further alleged that on March 26, last, at Delph Avenue, Campbellville, with intent to defraud, she uttered to Ravendra Rajnauth US$2,100 knowing same to be forged.

The last two charges alleged that on April 28, last, at 11 17-17 Princes Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, she uttered to Wanita Atkins and Mondale Smith, US$600 in total, knowing same to be forged.

In relation to Yuimeeni Lopez, it was alleged that on May 15, 2019 at Georgetown, she was found to be in possession of 44 forged US$50 bills.

The next charge alleged that on May 14, last, at East Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, she uttered to Rookmin Del Toro US$2,500 knowing same to be forged.

Finally, it was alleged that on January 23, last, at Quail Optical, Lot 289 Thomas Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, she uttered to Clement Cumberbatch US$1,800 knowing same to be forged.

The trio was represented by attorneys Darren Wade and Stanley Moore. According to attorney Wade, the defendants have been in cooperation with the police since they were arrested.

He asked that reasonable bail be granted to his clients as they are not flight risks and will return to court for their trials.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objection to bail for two of the defendants, Dexter and Simone Thompson, but asked that conditions be attached. However, for Lopez, he objected to bail, because she has no ties to the country and at the time of the hearing, the police was uncertain as to her legal status in the country.

Attorney Wade then mentioned that Venezuelans who enter Guyana because of the crisis in their country are usually issued a permit by the government which can be presented to the court.

Bail of $100,000 for each of his charges was granted to Dexter Thompson, while Simone Thompson was granted bail of $50,000 on each her charges. On the other hand, bail was left pending for Lopez until her permit could be presented to the court.

The matter was adjourned until June 14, 2019; however, Lopez will return to court next Tuesday when her status in Guyana will be clarified. The other two defendants were instructed to report to the Criminal Investigation Department every Monday until the completion of their matter.