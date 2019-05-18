SUR ready for Independence Athletics meet

Coach of Super Upcoming Runners (SUR) Niall Stanton is optimistic that his club will put in a strong showing at this weekend’s two-day Independence Track and Field Championship which runs off today and tomorrow at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora.

“Club SUR is very prepared for this meet and is looking to do better than last year. The kids are working and are being overlooked by top local coach Sir Rose,” Stanton shared.

Further, Stanton shared that the club expects good performances from their athletes, “Well as coaches we have very high expectations and are hoping to be in the top three or five because of the training so far that we have them going through.”

In addition, Stanton noted that such meets only aid in the development of the sport, “A meet like this is great for the development of the athletes of all ages and it brings out the best from them.”

“Most of the kids get a small gift and they love that and if you look at sports like this it really goes a far way because you are seeing now, more and more persons going out there and represent and that is what raises the level of competition,” Stanton shared.

With limited age group championships around, Stanton also believes that more of these competitions are needed, “Yes we do need more events for the athletes, even if it is every other week because it will only motivate them more and also help the coach or coaches to know if the kids are developing and what needs to be changed in the training programme from time to time,” Stanton mentioned.

Stanton revealed some of the athletes to watch for come championship time, “Some of the persons to look out for are Cordell Charles who just got back from Carifta games, Joel Williams, Savannah Adams and Vibert Dummett just to name a few.”

The meet runs off from 10:00hrs today.