NAMILCO celebrates its 50th anniversary in style

Many gathered with great excitement on Thursday evening as the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) staffers gathered with supporters to observe fifty years of positive contributions to the homes, shops and kitchens of both locals and foreigners.

The auspicious event was hosted at the Marriott Hotel.

Champagne glasses clinked with golden liquid and laughter flowed through the venue as invitees sampled a wide range of cocktails, strong sprits and mouth-watering finger foods. To deliver the ultimate ‘NAMILCO Experience’, decorators erected several enticing display forums for a wide range of NAMILCO household products.

NAMILCO’s CEO, Bert Sukhai,

and new Minister of Business, Haimraj Rajkumar addressed the gathering.

In his presentation, the Minister noted that NAMILCO has “indeed come a long way and has risen to a pinnacle of success through fifty years of hard work, dedication, intervention and leadership”. He emphasised that the company has served its best to Guyanese and many in the Diaspora.

Other special invitees at the event included Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine.

Being Guyana’s largest facility of its kind, NAMILCO has greatly enhanced the nation’s ability to produce and export flour rather than to import. While in 1969, the mill was producing 3,300 hundred-pound sacks of flour daily, they are presently producing 240 metric tons of wheat per day, with 136 employees. It exports its produce to Brazil, Canada, Antigua, Barbados and other locations.

Today they are producing amongst other items, the Thunderbolt All Purpose Flour, Maid Marian Self-Rising Flour and Maid Marian Pholourie Quick Mix.

Prior to the incorporation in 1969 of the National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO), a subsidiary of Seaboard Corporation of the USA, Guyana imported flour from various suppliers. Seaboard Corporation based in Shawnee Mission, Kansas City, USA saw an opportunity to set up a flour mill in Guyana and negotiated with the Government in 1967 to make this a reality. The land was purchased in 1967 in Agricola and construction by Taylor Woodrow & Associates and Ocrim of Italy was completed in 1969. NAMILCO was officially opened on May 17, 1969 by the then Prime Minister Forbes Burnham. Seaboard owns, either wholly or in partnership, mills in Africa, Haiti, Colombia and Ecuador.