Man gets two years for robbery

Robbery and rape accused, Kevin Wilkinson, who was recaptured on Thursday evening following a daring escape from the Cove and John Police

Station that day, was yesterday sent to prison for his robbery offences.

Wilkinson appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore where he was read the charges and he pleaded guilty. Wilkinson on May 10, last, and February 20, last, robbed Cusilica Bhagwandin and Ramnarace Samar respectively.

Given his guilty plea, Wilkinson was sentenced to two years imprisonment for each of the charges. However, the sentence will run concurrently.

The 23-year-old, whose address was given as 271 Hope East, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, had escaped police custody on Thursday last around 07:30 hrs after being arrested on suspicion of robbery and rape.

Kaieteur News understands that police were preparing to place him on an identification parade when the suspect requested to use a toilet. While in the washroom, Wilkinson reportedly removed a few boards from a wall and slipped out of the station.

The Office of Professional Responsibility has since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wilkinson’s escape. A sergeant and constable were placed under close arrest.

Wilkinson was later recaptured near his home. Investigations for his rape allegation and escaping police custody are still ongoing.